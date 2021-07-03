Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $545,000 Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,444 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $8,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 632,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,150,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 124,449 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

NYSE VRT opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

