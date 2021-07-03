Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $554,000 Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,587,237 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,914,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after buying an additional 1,016,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after buying an additional 973,561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 107,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 362,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of HLX opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.61 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 3.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

