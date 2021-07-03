BlackRock Inc. Purchases 46,741 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.00% of Gaia worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GAIA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 105,676 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,622 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gaia by 426.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.60 million, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.48. Gaia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

