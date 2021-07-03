BlackRock Inc. Has $14.07 Million Stock Holdings in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,570,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in HC2 were worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of HC2 by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 27,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $110,622.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at $224,648.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,213.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 507,921 shares of company stock worth $1,931,198. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HC2 stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 2.33. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

