Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,498 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,498 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $321.13 million, a P/E ratio of -69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.57.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

