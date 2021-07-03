Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $498,000 Stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.02%.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

