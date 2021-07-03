206,900 Shares in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.79% of Research Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSSS. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Research Solutions in the first quarter worth $54,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Research Solutions in the first quarter worth $100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Research Solutions by 40.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Research Solutions in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its position in Research Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSSS stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 million, a PE ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Research Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CTO Marc Nissan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 588,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,528 shares of company stock valued at $178,408. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

