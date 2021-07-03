Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 907 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of MiX Telematics worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $16.35 on Friday. MiX Telematics Limited has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $396.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.87.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

