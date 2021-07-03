Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 188.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93,993.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 158,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 157,909 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARNA opened at $70.56 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

ARNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

