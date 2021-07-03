Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

ASPN stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $987.15 million, a PE ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.41. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

