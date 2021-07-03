BlackRock Inc. Invests $14.25 Million in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 817,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,248,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.58% of Patria Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000.

PAX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

NYSE:PAX opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.55 million and a P/E ratio of 33.02. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

