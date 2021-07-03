BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,718,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $14,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 238,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $45,307,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,146,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 530,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,254,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 799,175 shares in the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BB. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

