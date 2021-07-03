Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $144.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $106.07 on Thursday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 906,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

