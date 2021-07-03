Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CLH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE:CLH opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.03.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

