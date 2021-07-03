CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

CAI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut CAI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE CAI opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.51. CAI International has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAI International will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in CAI International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CAI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

