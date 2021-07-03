BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.46% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $14,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVID. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,641,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 955,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 364,929 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 209,168 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 88,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 72,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OVID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.