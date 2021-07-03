BlackRock Inc. Acquires 508,368 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences worth $15,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 701.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 110,473 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASMB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.