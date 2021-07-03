NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,116 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 635 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $52.53 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -314.81%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.