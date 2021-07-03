Edwin J. Hill Sells 86,665 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,237,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $133.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of CarMax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CarMax by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.