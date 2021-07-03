Neil Miotto Buys 650,000 Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Stock

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Director Neil Miotto bought 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.36.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZEV shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Lightning eMotors Company Profile
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.
