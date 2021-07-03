Neil Miotto Buys 650,000 Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Stock

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Director Neil Miotto bought 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZEV shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

