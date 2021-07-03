Sandra Boenisch Sells 166,696 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.63.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AVXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Dawson James increased their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

