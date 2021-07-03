ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,559,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after buying an additional 277,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 112,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $10,676,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

