Apria (NYSE:APR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APR. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE APR opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $984.26 million and a PE ratio of 0.60. Apria has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

