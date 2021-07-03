BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

