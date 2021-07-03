Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of B opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.35.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,277,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

