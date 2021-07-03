William C. Rhodes III Sells 14,535 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William C. Rhodes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,549.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,551.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,450.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

