Short Interest in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Grows By 36.5%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 5,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.24. CSX has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

