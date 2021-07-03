HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HORIBA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of HRIBF stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32. HORIBA has a 52 week low of $64.05 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

