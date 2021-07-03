NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Up 37.2% in June

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 750,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

