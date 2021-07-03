Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Kits Eyecare stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Kits Eyecare has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $8.19.

Kits Eyecare Company Profile

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

