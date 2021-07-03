Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRSHF. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Haier Smart Home in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

HRSHF opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Haier Smart Home has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

