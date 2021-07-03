TD Securities Boosts Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$2.50

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

