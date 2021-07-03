GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GTNLF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. GTN has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

About GTN

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platforms that supply traffic information reports to radio and/or television stations. The company through its advertising spots offers information reports, such as traffic and news. Its advertising platform enables advertisers to reach audiences in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil.

