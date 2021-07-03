Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

