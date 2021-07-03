Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

