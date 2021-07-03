Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PNXGF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Investec lowered shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PNXGF opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

