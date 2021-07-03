Analyzing VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 3.19, meaning that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vermilion Energy and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.16%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vermilion Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 1.70 -$1.13 billion ($1.02) -8.63 VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 16.56 $3.83 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy 27.89% -15.68% -3.95% VOC Energy Trust N/A 12.74% 12.74%

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats VOC Energy Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France. The company also owns 49% working interest in 930,000 net acres of land and 51 net producing natural gas wells in the Netherlands; and 36,900 net developed acres and 965,900 net undeveloped acres of land, and 61 net producing oil wells and 8 net producing natural gas wells in Germany. In addition, it owns offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production assets that covers 59,600 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. Further, the company holds 138,000 net acres of land in the Powder River basin, and 136.6 net producing oil wells in the United States; and 951,200 net acres of land in Hungary, 244,900 net acres of land in Slovakia, and 2.4 million net acres of land in Croatia. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

