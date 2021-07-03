Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $233,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

