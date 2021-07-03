Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.
Shares of RIO stock opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.14.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.