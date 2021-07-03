Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.29. Methanex has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Methanex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

