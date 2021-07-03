Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altice is focused on accelerating its network expansion, along with market penetration, for long-term sustainable growth. The company is expected to benefit from greater scale, operating efficiency and additional investments, which are at the core of its business strategy. It is confident of its ability to deliver revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in 2021. The acquisition of Morris Broadband has expanded Altice’s footprint in North Carolina. Through a4, Altice provides multiscreen advertising solutions to clients. However, high programming costs per customer due to an increase in contractual rates hurt its operating margin. Consumers’ selection of an alternate source of service due to economic constraints could hamper its growth potential. The company operates in a competitive market against several broadband and delivery system firms.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATUS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

