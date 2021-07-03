MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $664.50

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $664.50, but opened at $650.59. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $653.00, with a volume of 1,292 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $559.09.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $39,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
