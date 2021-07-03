MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $664.50

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $664.50, but opened at $650.59. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $653.00, with a volume of 1,292 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $559.09.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $39,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

