Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Gap Up to $17.13

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $17.66. Heartland Express shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 786 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

