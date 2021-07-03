Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Gap Down to $8.64

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.37. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 310,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 233,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 378,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 163,602 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.