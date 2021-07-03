Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Gap Down to $8.64

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.37. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.