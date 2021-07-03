Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) PT Lowered to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

ALT opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.76. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $358.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

