Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Up to $3.03

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $3.13. Frank’s International shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 4,760 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $708.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Frank’s International by 101.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 63,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

