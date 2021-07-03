Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $24.24. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 10,994 shares.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $11,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $8,866,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 334.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 522,280 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $7,013,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.