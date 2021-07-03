Short Interest in Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Expands By 81.4%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the May 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 383.3 days.

RHUHF opened at $34.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.52.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

