Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Expands By 83.3%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQIDF opened at $0.16 on Friday. SQI Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

