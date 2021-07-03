Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Expands By 83.3%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SQIDF opened at $0.16 on Friday. SQI Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
