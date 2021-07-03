Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Rises By 85.6%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the May 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 99.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 72.1% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GLDI opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.