Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.55. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,716.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 870,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $55,214,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 13.7% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,598,000 after acquiring an additional 177,380 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.